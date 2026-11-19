Over 18 years, Sethi has taken Quest Alliance from a small effort to build 21st-century skills among vocational trainers into one of India’s most closely watched models for preparing young people for work. When he formalized the organization in 2008, India’s school-to-work continuum was built around placing as many youth in jobs as quickly as possible. Sethi bet on a different idea: that young people, given the right conditions, can thrive in any future and career. In 2012, he redesigned the organization’s approach around the learner, with a curriculum built on a loop of Learn, Do, Reflect and Share. That loop has since grown into a career loop: young people explore possibilities, make informed choices, build readiness and move into work, and keep adapting as their careers evolve.