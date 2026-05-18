From Classrooms To Global Careers: Experts Highlight New Education Pathways For Indian Students

Speaking on the importance of early career guidance, Ms. Ritu Sharma, Principal, Dharav High School, Vidhyadhar Nagar Jaipur said, “A strong foundation for career planning begins with early exposure and informed guidance. Career planning should not begin only after board results. Students need the right exposure from Class 8 and 9 itself, so they can understand their interests, academic strengths and long-term goals. Schools play an important role in helping students and parents evaluate different pathways, whether higher education in India, study abroad or skill-based professional careers. Career guidance today must go beyond subject selection and examination preparation; it should focus on developing self-awareness, adaptability and future-readiness. The objective should be to prepare students not just for exams, but for life beyond the classroom.”