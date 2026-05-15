India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set To Arrive At Cannes

Crafted in 107 grams of 9kt rose gold, the piece draws its soul from India’s national tree — the banyan. The necklace is built from individually cast gold vines, each one separately made and then meticulously joined to create the whole — a process that demanded the goldsmith’s hand on every single component. 486 lab-grown diamonds are set across those vines — each stone deliberately chosen to differ in quality and character, a design decision that mirrors the natural inaccuracy found in nature itself — placed by hand into the intricate, sprawling structure that echoes the banyan’s iconic, untamed aerial roots.