Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: A Look at Her Achievements, Journey & More

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died at 92, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema.
Her son confirmed the news and said people can pay their last respects at Casa Grande, with final rites at Shivaji Park on Monday.
With a career spanning eight decades, her passing ends a chapter in Indian music history.
Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that shaped the sound of Indian cinema over several decades.
Her son confirmed the news and said people can pay their last respects at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived in her final years. The last rites will take place at Shivaji Park today at 4 pm, with members of the film industry and admirers expected to attend.
With a career spanning more than eight decades, her passing marks the end of a long chapter in India’s musical history and leaves behind a body of work that continues to influence singers and composers.
Asha Bhosle Journey
Asha Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, recorded more than 12,500 songs across languages over a career spanning eight decades. Her voice featured on screen for actors ranging from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.
Born in 1933, she entered the music industry at a young age and built her presence in playback singing during the 1950s, as the industry continued to evolve.
She recorded thousands of songs and worked across classical, ghazal, folk, pop and cabaret. Songs such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Chura Liya Hai Tumne highlight that range across decades.
In the 1980s and 1990s, she performed at concerts across Canada, Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States, taking her music to global audiences. In October 2002, she also performed in London for the “Help the Aged” event to raise funds for elderly people in India.
Her work earned top honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, for her contribution to Indian music. In 2011, Guinness World Records also recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history.
Asha Bhosle Earnings
Beyond playback singing, Asha Bhosle also entered the restaurant business with “Asha’s,” which has outlets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Kingdom. She stayed involved in designing the menu as the brand expanded over the years.
She also owned properties in Mumbai and Pune, including Prabhu Kunj on Peddar Road, where she lived for years. Reports put the value of these holdings at around ₹80–100 crore.
Her net worth in 2026 was estimated at around ₹100 crore, though some reports suggested it could be between ₹200–250 crore.