Why Are More People Choosing IIDE To Build A Career In Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing has stopped being a "nice-to-have" skill. For most businesses today, it is the primary growth engine, and the gap between companies that need skilled marketers and professionals who can actually deliver results keeps widening every year.

This is exactly the gap IIDE - The Digital Business School was built to close. Founded in 2016 by Karan Shah, IIDE was one of the first institutes in India to treat digital marketing as a full-time career path rather than a weekend course.

While traditional education continued to follow outdated models, IIDE took a digital-first approach, specialising in Digital Marketing, AI, and Entrepreneurship to keep learning aligned with how business actually works today.

In 2026, IIDE became the preferred choice for over 500,000 learners, with campuses in Mumbai and Delhi. It has been recognised as the "Best Institute of the Year" by the World Education Summit, a reputation built on practical exposure rather than theoretical lectures.

Why Is Digital Marketing the Most In-Demand Skill in 2026?

Before getting into the course itself, the numbers offer useful context on why this field has become non-negotiable for anyone serious about a future-proof career:

Digital advertising in India grew 14% to INR 45,292 crore in 2024. (Source: Pitch Madison Advertising Report)

India created over 9 lakh new digital marketing jobs in 2024 alone. (Source: Goldman Sachs Research)

The industry is projected to reach INR 59,200 crore by 2025, growing at over 20%. (Source: Expert Market Research)

Over 2 million professionals are currently employed in digital marketing roles across India. (Source: NRT Digital Report, 2025)

Talk to any hiring manager, and you'll hear the same story: finding someone who can do more than schedule social media posts is genuinely hard.

Brands want marketers who understand strategy, performance, creative, and analytics, and they're willing to pay for it.

Digital Marketing courses offered by IIDE

IIDE runs three main programs. They serve different needs and are priced accordingly.