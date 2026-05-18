Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines At The 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata On The Global Stage

Known for supporting emotionally rooted and culturally rich storytelling, Chanda Patel has steadily carved her own space in the entertainment industry. Her film Tera Mera Nata received appreciation for its emotional depth and heartfelt narrative, with its Cannes premiere becoming a proud moment not only for the team but also for regional Indian cinema. Industry insiders praised Chanda’s vision as a producer and her commitment towards bringing meaningful stories to wider audiences.