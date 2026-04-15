RBMI Group Of Institutions, In Collaboration With Accel Skill, Has Announced The Launch Of Centers Of Excellence Across Two Campuses, Aimed At Preparing Indian Healthcare Professionals For Global Career Opportunities

This MoU with RBMI is an important step towards creating a more enabling environment for students to understand opportunities, build relevant competencies, and prepare for sustainable professional journeys in healthcare. We are pleased to see this partnership begin through a conclave focused on innovation, education, and impact. The signing of the MoU at Paramedic Conclave 2026, together with the announcement of the Center of Excellence, underlines the importance of collaborative efforts in building responsive and future-oriented healthcare education systems. As the sector continues to evolve, partnerships of this nature are expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world opportunities, while supporting students in becoming skilled, confident, and career-ready professionals.