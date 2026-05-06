India Inc Bets Big on US with $20.5 Bn Investment; Sterlite, Polyhose Among Key Players

Indian firms plan to invest $20.5 dollars in the US economy
These investments are part of the SelectUSA summit being held in Maryland, USA
This signals warming India-US ties in recent times
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Wednesday that Indian firms are planning to invest over $20.5 billion in the American economy. He highlighted the increase in bilateral co-operation between the two countries under President Trump’s leadership.
In the post on X (formerly Twitter), Gor also detailed how a dozen Indian firms have already pledged $1.1 billion in investments in a single day.
"These partnerships are creating REAL American jobs and building STRONGER supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins," said Gor.
These companies include Sterlite Technologies, Abhyuday Bharat Group, Jindal Pipe, AZRAXA, Jivo Wellness, Techdome, Atri AI, Polyhose and others. The group represents domains as varied as artificial intelligence, aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare among others.
This follows an earlier post on X where he said that massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 Select USA Summit.
At the summit, US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt also said Indian investments mark the largest number of announcements the summit has seen from a single delegation at SelectUSA.
What is SelectUSA Summit?
The SelectUSA summit is the flagship investment event organised by the US Commerce Department. The event is being held in Maryland from May 3-6, 2026.
According to the official website, the event connects thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen.
Since inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit has attracted thousands of international companies and economic development representatives generating over $256 billion in new US imvestment projects suppporting more than 130,000 jobs across the United States and its territories.
India-US Ties
This surge in investment is part of a recent trend in increasing co-operation between the two countries. It is pertinent to note that India and the US have been negotiating for months for a trade deal, which is important for the two sides to “reach some closure”.
Recently, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also said that India and the US are "very, very close" to signing the trade deal and need to get over "that last hurdle".
The two nations announced a bilateral trade agreement in February which aimed at boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. It also included a reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.
However, a US Supreme Court decree against President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs lead to a reassessment of the deal from India’s end.
Besides this, India also joined the Pax Silica initiative led by the US on February 20, 2026 as part of the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi. The initiative aims to build resilient, non-binding, and secure supply chains for AI hardware and critical minerals to diversify away from reliance on China.