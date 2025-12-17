Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Basics & Why You Need An Online Demat Account

A systematic investment plan is one of the easiest ways to start investing in the market. It helps you build discipline, stay consistent, and grow your money step by step. Many young investors in India prefer this method because it is simple and practical. You do not need a large amount to begin. You only need a clear goal and the habit of saving regularly. When you combine a SIP with an online open demat account, the entire experience becomes smoother. Both work together to help you manage your investments with ease.