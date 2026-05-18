Somerville International School, Noida Hosts A Successful SISMUN ‘26 Conference

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16: Somerville International School, Noida successfully organised the fourth edition of its flagship Model United Nations conference, SISMUN ‘26, on 12th and 13th May 2026. The two-day conference brought together young minds from across the city for enriching discussions centred on diplomacy, debate and global dialogue. With participation from more than 26 schools and over 380 delegates, this edition emerged as one of the largest and most vibrant SISMUN conferences to date.