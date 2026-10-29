Fredna Vet Diagnostics Uncovers Widespread Bone Tumour In Dog Through Advanced CT Imaging

Commenting on the case, Dr. Chetanya Walia, Veterinary Radiologist, Fredna Vet Diagnostics, said, “When a fracture occurs without any identifiable trauma, it is important to look beyond the injury itself. In Waffle’s case, whole-body CT helped us identify the extent of the bone destruction and detect additional lesions that were not established through the initial investigations. This highlights how advanced imaging can play a critical role in evaluating complex cases and guiding further clinical decisions.”