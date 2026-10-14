Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise Into Veterinary Healthcare With India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

Speaking about the diagnostic relevance of the technology, Dr. Vinayak Umesh Shirsekar, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, stated, “CBCT records detailed hard-tissue information of the maxillofacial region, including the teeth and bone. This makes it particularly valuable in evaluating trauma, facial and cranial fractures, as well as dental fractures. It can help determine the number, location, direction and extent of a fracture, whether fractured segments are displaced, and whether vital structures are involved. In dental cases, it can also help assess the extent of a crack or fracture within a tooth and its relationship with surrounding structures. These findings can be valuable for risk assessment and treatment planning.”