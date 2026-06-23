Kolkata Reverberates With The Spirit Of Independent Music On World Music Day 2026

“Gulzar sahab is not merely a legend to me — he is a cherished friend of over two decades. Our bond goes beyond admiration; it is one of deep personal affection and shared love for the arts. It was, therefore, a moment of profound joy and privilege for me to formally present him, on this celebratory occasion, with a painting of Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore — rendered by the eminent artist Suvaprasanna. Two luminaries of the human spirit, united in a single gesture. I could think of no more fitting tribute to Gulzar sahab than the image of Tagore, for both have given humanity the gift of words that heal, elevate, and endure.” Mr Bhutoria said.