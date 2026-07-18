Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Recognises Top OTT Talent Across Films, Web Series And Television

New Delhi [India], July 18: The inaugural Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 part of the established Iconic Gold Awards concluded on a spectacular note, celebrating the finest achievements across OTT films, web series, television, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and digital entertainment. Presented by Piyush Jaiiswaal and Meghashrey NGO, the star-studded evening brought together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry to honour exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances.
Here is the Complete winners list of the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026
Prakash Jha
Best Director Web Series
Sankalp
Neeraj Pathak
Best Director (Popular) Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2
Randeep Hooda
Best Actor – Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2
Kay Kay Menon
Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) – Web Series
Special Ops 2
Vijay Varma
Best Actor (Popular) Web Series
For Matka King
Bhumi Satish Pednekkar
Best Actress – Web Series
Daldal
Jim Sarbh
Best Actor Jury’s Choice Web Series
Made in india — a titan story
Divya Dutta
Best Actress Popular Choice Web Series
Chiraiya
Abhimanyu Singh
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2
Tahir Raj Bhasin
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Critics’) Web Series Special Ops 2
Samara Tijori
Best Actress in a Negative Role Web Series
Daldal
Best Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2
Best Web Series (Popular)
Matka King
Sanjay Kapoor
Best Supporting Actor – Web Series
Sankalp
Neha Dhupia
Best Supporting Actress – Web Series
The Perfect Family & Single Papa
Kubbra Sait
Best Supporting Actress (Critics’ Choice) Web
Sankalp
Shriya Saran
Trailblazer Performer (Female) – Web Series
Space Chandrayaan
Ravi Kishan
Best Actor (Comedy) – Web Series
Maamla Legal Hai 2
Naila Grrewal
Breakthrough Performance (Female) Web Series
Maamla Legal Hai 2
Maanvi Gagroo
Best Actress (Comedy) Web Series
Four More Shots Please!
Rj Mahvash
Most Impactful Performer (Female)
Web Series
Satrangi: Badle ka Khel
Shantanu Maheshwari
Most Promising Actor (OTT)
for Campus Beats Returns
Siddharth Nigam – Rising Star (OTT)Kaptaan
Munawar Faruqui
Popular Choice Fan Favourite
Most Stylish Icon – Aayush Sharma
Anjini Dhawan
Most Promising Face
Rajat Bedi
Iconic Comeback on OTT
Riddhi Dogra
Most Impactful Performer in a Supporting Role – Kull
Anjumm Shharma
Breakthrough Performance in a Negative Male Web
For Kaptaan
Ramandeep Yadav
Best Debut Negative Webseries
Raakh
Anant Joshi
Breakthrough Performance in a Comedy Webseries
Maamla Legal Hai 2
Sunny Hinduja
Breakout Performance Web Series
Vimal Khanna
Shehnaz Gill
Entertainment Sensation
Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
Breakthrough Performance in a Supporting Role Web Series
Made in India: A Titan Story
Viineet Kumar Siingh
Most Impactful Performer Web Series
Hello Bachhon
OTT Movie
Best Movie
Subedaar
Best Movie Critics Choice
Maa Behen
Best Movie Popular Choice
For System
Best Movie Jury’s Choice
KARTAVYA
Anil Kapoor
Best Actor
Subedaar
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Best Actor Jury’s Choice
Costao
Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actor Critic’s Choice
Inspector Zende
Suresh Triveni
Best Director
Maa Behen
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Best Director Critics Choice
System
Jyotika
Best Actress
System
Radhikka Madan
Best Actress Critic’s Choice
Subedaar
Sonakshi Sinha
Best Actress Popular Choice
System
Harman Baweja
Best Screenplay & Story
System
Arun Sukumar
Best story and screenplay
System
Ashutosh Gowariker
Outstanding Performer Male
System
Sanjay Mishra
Powerpack Performance male
For Kartavya
Anmol Ahuja
Best Casting
Maa Behen
Pooja Tolani
Best Dialogues
Maa Behen
Dharna Durga
Best Debut Female
Maa Behen
Mona Singh
Best Actress In a Negative
Subedaar
Ravi Kishan
Best Actor In a Negative Popular
Maa Behen
Faisal Malik
Best Supporting Actor
Subedaar
Priya Bapat
Best Supporting Actress
Costa
Rangarajan Ramabadran
Best Cinematography
System
Vikram Malhotra
Pioneer of Digital Content in India
Arunabh Kumar
Industry Impact
Prerna Arora
Next Gen Promising Producer
Madhubanti Bagchi
Music Trailblazer
Nayab Midha
Trailblazer in Spoken Word Poetry
Stebin Ben
Musical Heartthrob of the Year
Fashion Trailblazer
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Paritosh Tripathi
Best Live Performer In a Comedy
Television Category
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Best TV Actress Popular
For Naagin
Rupali Ganguly
Best TV Actress
For Anupama
Kanika Mann
Best Tv Actress Negative
Naagin
Parth Samthaan
Best Tv Actor
Seher – Hone Ko Hai