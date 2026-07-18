Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Recognises Top OTT Talent Across Films, Web Series And Television

New Delhi [India], July 18: The inaugural Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 part of the established Iconic Gold Awards concluded on a spectacular note, celebrating the finest achievements across OTT films, web series, television, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and digital entertainment. Presented by Piyush Jaiiswaal and Meghashrey NGO, the star-studded evening brought together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry to honour exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances.