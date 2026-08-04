Country Club Launches ‘Master Card – Türkiye’, Eyes Hospitality Expansion In Turkish Market

Speaking on the occasion, Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited, said: “Türkiye offers a unique blend of history, culture and hospitality, making it one of the most sought-after travel destinations for Indian travellers. With Country Club’s strong membership base of over 2 million members, the launch of the Country Club MasterCard – Türkiye will create a significant opportunity for our members to explore Türkiye while strengthening our hospitality partnerships in the country. Our vision is to build lasting collaborations that benefit travellers, hospitality partners and the tourism industries of both India and Türkiye.”