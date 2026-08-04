MedleyHR Launches To Help India’s Growing Businesses Replace Spreadsheets With Modern HR And Payroll Software

“Small businesses shouldn’t have to earn good HR software by becoming big companies first. By the time a business has 20 or 30 employees, HR is already becoming difficult to manage through spreadsheets and WhatsApp. We built MedleyHR to give growing businesses a simple, self-serve platform that removes administrative friction without introducing enterprise complexity. Making it free for teams of up to 10 employees is our way of lowering the barrier to digitization and helping businesses build the right foundation from the start.”