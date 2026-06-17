Mumbai Police To Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club Of Mumbai SOL And RASYS Unite In Tribute To Frontline Heroes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and support for the relentless service of Mumbai Police personnel, the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, in association with Rashtriya Amit Shah Yuva Sangathan (RASYS), will organize a special Raincoat Donation Drive at Versova Police Station, Mumbai, on June 15, 2026.

As Mumbai prepares for the monsoon season, the initiative aims to provide raincoats to police personnel who continue to serve on the streets under challenging weather conditions. The project will benefit officers from seven police establishments, namely:

Versova Police Station

Oshiwara Police Station

Juhu Police Station

Dharavi Police Station

D.N. Nagar Police Station

Amboli Police Station

Oshiwara Traffic Police Division

The project is generously supported by Nidarshana Gowani (RASYS) and Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President (RASYS), whose contributions have helped make this meaningful initiative possible.