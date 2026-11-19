Commenting on the agreement, Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “Technology creates its greatest value when it reaches the people who need it most. Our work with the Foundation has already put preventive wellness in the hands of everyday users through GMB Life. This agreement gives that work a lasting structure, so that we can combine the Foundation’s community reach with Blue Cloud’s AI platforms and take them to many more communities.”

– Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited