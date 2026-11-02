SOUHARDYA 2026 Inaugurated At RGIPT Jais, Promoting Social Innovation, Sustainability And Entrepreneurship

Drawing upon examples such as SELCO India and the Amul cooperative model, the Director highlighted how innovative and socially responsive enterprises can improve livelihoods while creating sustainable economic value. He encouraged students to pursue both social impact and financial success, emphasising that addressing a significant societal problem can provide the foundation for a successful enterprise. He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to begin by identifying genuine problems, understanding the needs of the people affected, developing practical solutions, testing them under real-world conditions and ensuring that the solutions are affordable, reliable and financially sustainable.