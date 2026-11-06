Parul University Advances Its Global Standing With A Rank Of 791–800 In Asia And 239 In Southern Asia

Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said, “The progress of an institution lies in the ability to keep learning, evolving and creating opportunities that prepare students for an increasingly interconnected world. The progress we have made in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 marks an encouraging milestone for the entire University community. More importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to provide learners with an academic environment to encourage critical thinking, research, innovation and exposure to perspectives beyond geographical boundaries. We view this recognition as an encouragement to continue improving the quality of education and the opportunities we provide our students.”