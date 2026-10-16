RGIPT And Bureau Of Indian Standards Sign MoU To Advance Research, Standardization And Quality Infrastructure

RGIPT and BIS will also explore the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Standardization, Testing and Conformity Assessment at RGIPT. Other potential areas include the use of RGIPT laboratory facilities for relevant BIS conformity-assessment requirements, the development of IT-based technological solutions to support BIS activities, and faculty engagement for consultancy on a secondment basis. Infrastructure support for relevant R&D projects may also be explored, with terms and conditions to be mutually agreed for individual projects.