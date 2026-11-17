New Delhi, Delhi, India: Buying a smartphone is often about finding the right camera, battery, performance and price. From setting up a new phone and navigating software updates to seeking technical assistance or getting a device repaired, after-sales support plays an equally important role in shaping consumer satisfaction. Recognising this, Ai+ Smartphone is strengthening its focus on the complete ownership journey, ensuring that customer support remains an integral part of the brand experience beyond the initial purchase.