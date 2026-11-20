Commenting on the association, Dinesh Kumar, Country Head, India, COLORFUL, said, “In the PC hardware industry, a product’s performance is only half the story; the assurance of dependable support is what earns lasting customer trust. Our association with Kaizen Infoserve strengthens that assurance. Their depth of experience and nationwide reach complement our service requirements well, and they help us deliver a more complete ownership experience. As we continue to grow in India, customer satisfaction will remain central to our long-term approach.”