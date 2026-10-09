One Shirt. No Clutter. All Impact: Bright Outdoor Media Turns Samay Raina’s Shirt Into A 30 Ft Billboard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: (Bright Outdoor Media Limited, The company), in collaboration with District, has transformed Samay Raina’s iconic red-and-black checked shirt into a larger-than-life out-of-home (OOH) installation to promote his upcoming live show and 2027 India Tour.

Campaign Highlights

Bright Outdoor Media Limited and District jointly conceptualised this campaign around a minimalist idea: no photograph, no crowded copy, just one recognisable visual. The teams chose Samay Raina’s checked shirt, a signature his fans instantly recognise, to speak for him. The installation has quickly become a talking point among commuters and fans.

Location: Western Express Highway, Mumbai, one of the city’s key high-visibility arterial roads.

Size: A 30 ft × 30 ft recreation of the shirt, mounted on a 40 ft × 40 ft hoarding.

Partner: Executed in collaboration with District.

The Shirt Became the Idea The concept began with a simple question: how can an outdoor campaign create maximum curiosity with minimum communication? After several rounds of deliberation, the teams identified Samay Raina’s red-and-black checked shirt, which has become synonymous with his persona among millions of fans. Instead of placing the comedian on a conventional billboard, the campaign lets the shirt speak for him.

A 30-Foot Shirt. One Simple Thought. Maximum Attention. The execution shows the power of scale and simplicity. The oversized shirt, with its realistic checks, folds and wrinkles, feels less like an advertisement and more like a giant garment suspended above the city, in view of commuters, pedestrians and fans alike.

OOH That Doesn’t Shout. It Stands Out for Bright Outdoor Media Limited, the campaign reinforces a simple principle: when an idea is strong enough, it does not need many words. Sometimes one visual is enough, sometimes one shirt is enough, and sometimes, less is more.

Creative Execution Oversized scale with carefully recreated checks, folds and wrinkles. The shirt looks physically placed on the billboard, appearing more like a giant garment suspended above the city than an advertisement. A single, uncluttered visual built to deliver high impact through scale, simplicity and creative execution.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with District on this campaign for Samay Raina’s live show and 2027 India Tour. Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, the brief was to do something out of the box, where the visual itself would do the talking, we realised that Samay’s signature shirt is instantly recognisable among his fans, so we decided why not let the shirt do the magic We showed that a simple idea, executed at scale, can create real impact. Projects like this strengthen Bright’s positioning as an innovative OOH player, showcase our creative and execution capabilities, and help us build stronger relationships with brands and agencies looking for differentiated outdoor solutions. Going forward, we will keep exploring new formats and ideas that make outdoor media more engaging and more measurable.”