Biocon Electric Files DRHP With SEBI For Proposed IPO Of 59 Lakh Shares

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Biocon Electric Limited (“the Company”), a multi-category electrical products company selling under the “BIOCON” brand, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an initial public offering of up to 59,00,000 equity shares, proposed to be listed on the Main Board of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The Offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 48,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 11,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each by the Promoter Selling Shareholders. The Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilised towards funding the working capital requirements of the Company (₹6,257.45 lakhs) and general corporate purposes.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Offer: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Proposed Listing: Main Board of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Offer Structure

Total Offer Size: Up to 59,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each

Fresh Issue: Up to 48,00,000 equity shares

Offer for Sale: Up to 11,00,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders (up to 2,20,000 equity shares each)

QIB Portion: Not more than 50% of the Net Offer, of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Non-Institutional Bidders: Not less than 15% of the Net Offer

Retail Individual Bidders: Not less than 35% of the Net Offer

Pre-Offer Equity Shares: 1,50,00,000 equity shares

Key Business Information

Distribution network: As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 1,915 non-exclusive channel partners, comprising 1,531 dealers and 384 distributors, across 25 states and four union territories, with 15 storage facilities and depots, 4 C&F partners and 4 Commission Stockist Agents.

Product portfolio: 1,549 SKUs as of FY2026, compared with 1,031 in FY2024, across insulation tapes, lighting, wires and cables, switches and accessories, and switchgear products.

Certifications: 12 BIS registrations and licenses, ISO 9001:2015 certification and a RoHS conformity certificate. Certain products are on the approved product lists of Public Works Department authorities in Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Electrician network: More than 10,000 electricians registered on the Company’s Biocon E-Pay engagement application as of March 31, 2026.

Promoters: Milap Chand Jain (over 40 years in the electrical industry; marketing and business development), Prakash Chand Jain (30 years; manufacturing and quality control), Praveen Kumar Jain (30 years; electrical manufacturing), Ranjeet Kumar Jain (over 20 years; dealer network development) and Vikram Kumar (over 14 years; finance).

Financial position: Revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 20.07% between FY2024 and FY2026. The debt-equity ratio was 1.11 times as at March 31, 2026, compared with 1.64 times as at March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

*All amounts in ₹ lakhs, except percentages and ratios; figures as per Restated Financial Information.