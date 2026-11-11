This Diwali, Indians Gifted A Clean Driving Record: Rs. 40 Lakh In Challans Cleared In Three Days On Challanwala

Mr. Arvind Singhatiya, Co-founder and CEO, Challanwala, said, "Diwali is about clearing out the old before welcoming the new, and we wanted to bring that spirit to something most of us keep putting off: pending traffic challans. Over 9.3 lakh challans came to light in a single festive window, which shows how many people carry fines they don't know about or keep postponing. With challan gifting, we wanted to offer a different kind of Diwali gift: a clean record."