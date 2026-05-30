BharathCloud Aligns With BDIA At Bharat Digital Samvad To Advance India’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure Vision

Participating in the event, Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud and Founding Member of BDIA, said, “India’s digital growth will become stronger when Indian technology companies collaborate within one ecosystem and grow together. It is encouraging to see nearly 40 organisations come together through BDIA with a shared focus on digital sovereignty, trusted infrastructure, and long-term technology resilience. The collaboration of emerging organisations showcases the potential of BDIA. Bharat Digital Samvad creates an authentic and collaborative space where industry stakeholders can work together to support India’s AI and digital infrastructure ambitions.”



Leadership Voices Piyush Somani, President, BDIA and Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd., said, “India has already built one of the world’s most extensive digital infrastructure ecosystems. The focus now is on ensuring that the governance, control, and long-term value created through this infrastructure remain within the country. Data Swaraj is no longer just a larger vision for the future; it is becoming a practical necessity for India’s digital growth. Bharat Digital Samvad reflects an important step where industry and policy stakeholders are coming together to shape that direction collectively.”



Abhishek Bhatt, Secretary General, BDIA, said, “India had early leadership through platforms like Rediff, Sify, Khoj, and Indiatimes, but domestic ecosystems lacked the policy support needed to scale competitively. Today, with Atmanirbhar Bharat and a new generation of founders building at scale, Bharat Digital Samvad and BDIA reflect a stronger push toward India-led digital ecosystems. While 100 per cent digital sovereignty may not be practical, India must strengthen and support the critical digital infrastructure being built locally. Our digital market size itself is one of India’s biggest strategic advantages in the global digital economy.”