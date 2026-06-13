Experts Warn Biodiversity Loss can Trigger Sovereign Debt Crises; India's Credit Rating May Fall

Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar could face gross domestic product losses of more than 15% by 2030, the study said and warned: “Our results suggest that financial markets are systematically underpricing nature-related risks, with consequences for public finances, nature and financial stability.” Professor Matthew Agarwala, of the University of Sussex’s Bennett Institute for Innovation and Policy Acceleration, said: “It’s not just financiers who will lose out. As nature’s loss reduces economic performance, it will become harder for countries to service their debt, straining government budgets and forcing them to raise taxes, cut spending, or push inflation even higher.” “The consequences could be grim. Governments face a stark choice - pay now, by investing in nature’s recovery, or pay later through higher borrowing costs,” he added.