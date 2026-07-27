Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home A Queen

She said, “People often throw around the line that after marriage your life is finished and you can only do family work. But confidence and passion have no age. It was wonderful to see women from 21 to 74 taking part in this beauty pageant.” She further urged women to follow their passions wholeheartedly. “Whatever you do, do it with all your heart. You have to be passionate because highs and lows will always come,” she added.