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250+ Delegates From 20+ Countries Converge At GTTCI’s 3rd MSME Connect To Strengthen Global Partnerships

GTTCI’s 3rd MSME Connect – Global Growth Forum 2026 in New Delhi brought together 250+ delegates from 20+ countries to mark UN World MSME Day, strengthen global partnerships, and boost Indian MSMEs through economic diplomacy, innovation, sustainability and women-led entrepreneurship.

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250+ Delegates From 20+ Countries Converge At GTTCI’s 3rd MSME Connect To Strengthen Global Partnerships
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New Delhi [India], July 1: The Global Trade & Technology Council (India) (GTTCI) successfully organized the 3rd MSME Connect – Global Growth Forum 2026 at the CSOI Auditorium, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, bringing together over 250 delegates from more than 20 countries to commemorate United Nations World MSME Day. The forum served as a high-level platform for dialogue on strengthening international partnerships, empowering MSMEs, and enhancing global economic cooperation through diplomacy, innovation and sustainable development.

The event was graced by Shri Lumbaram Chaudhary, Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, as the Guest of Honour, while the inaugural keynote address was delivered by H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Ambassador of Eritrea. The event commenced with welcome address by Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Founder President, GTTCI, where he highlighted GTTCI’s continued commitment towards connecting Indian MSMEs with global opportunities through economic diplomacy and strategic international partnerships.

The forum witnessed the distinguished presence of Ambassadors from Eritrea, Mauritania, Timor-Leste, Trinidad & Tobago, Comoros, and Lesotho, along with diplomats and senior representatives from the Embassies of Belarus, Canada, Cuba, Djibouti, Egypt, Madagascar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, and Vietnam, as well as UNESCO. The programme also welcomed participants from several other countries, including Nicaragua, Rwanda, Zambia, and other international delegations, demonstrating the truly global character of the event.

Panel Discussion 1: Strengthening Global Partnerships for Sustainable MSME Growth

The first panel discussion on “Strengthening Global Partnerships for Sustainable MSME Growth” was moderated by Dr. Waiel Awwad, Secretary General, IACCIA.

The distinguished panel comprised:

  • Dr. Gaurav Gupta

  • H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste

  • H.E. Mr. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of Trinidad & Tobago

  • Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra, Former Officer on Special Duty (Development Partnership Administration), Government of India

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd.

  • Mr. Ram Kailash Gupta, Chairman, Technia Institute

  • Ms. Guadalupe, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba

The deliberations focused on international cooperation, investment opportunities, public-private partnerships, sustainability and building resilient MSME ecosystems.

MSME Excellence Awards 2026

The MSME Excellence Awards 2026 were presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and innovation.

The awards were presented to:

  • Dr. Urvashi Mittal, Founder, The Flask Club

  • Representatives of Fintech Cloud

The Hon’ble Guest of Honour and Ambassadors also participated in the felicitation ceremony.

Panel Discussion 2: Women Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Global Business

The second panel discussion on “Women Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Global Business” featured:

  • Dr. Gaurav Gupta

  • Mr. Kapila J. Kumara, Minister Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka

  • Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist, Natural Sciences Unit, UNESCO

  • Dr. Aruna Abhey Oswal, Chairperson, Abhey Oswal Group & Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust

  • Ms. Elena Komarova, CEO, JSC VTB Bank New Delhi Branch

  • Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder, Noida Film City

  • Dr. Pawan Kansal, Chairman, Shri & Sam

  • Dr. Ayat Saad Ahmed Ismail, Head, Bureau of Cultural and Educational Relations, Embassy of Egypt

The discussion highlighted women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, financial inclusion and the creation of an inclusive global business ecosystem.

Panel Discussion 3: Geo-Economic Disruptions and the MSME Sector in India

The concluding panel discussion on “Geo-Economic Disruptions and the MSME Sector in India” was moderated by Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, President, MIICCIA and Former Ambassador of India to Jordan, Libya and Malta.

The panel brought together:

  • Dr. Gaurav Gupta

  • Mr. Metsing Ediel Lemphane, Chargé d’Affaires, High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho

  • H.E. Mr. K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General, Union of the Comoros

  • Mr. Evgeny Griva, Deputy Trade Commissioner, Embassy of the Russian Federation in India

  • Ms. Yen, First Secretary, Trade Office, Embassy of Vietnam

  • Mr. Kapil Malhotra, Trade Commissioner, Ontario, Canada

  • Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman, BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

  • Ambassador Amarendra Khatua, Former Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, and Advisor, GTTCI

The discussion focused on supply chain resilience, evolving global trade dynamics, export competitiveness, and policy measures required to strengthen India’s MSME sector in an increasingly complex geo-economic landscape.

Distinguished Guests

The forum was further enriched by the presence of several distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders as Special Guests, including:

  • Ms. Elena Remizova, Head of Russian House

  • Shri Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, Director, Joyson Safety Systems

  • Mr. Anurag Garg, President, Rajasthan Club

  • Mr. Navratan Aggarwal, Director, Bikanervala

  • Mr. Rajeev Jain, IIS

  • Mr. Anoop Verma, Editor, ETGovernment

Their presence added significant value to the deliberations and underscored the growing collaboration between industry, media, institutions and the diplomatic community in strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem.

Conclusion

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment from GTTCI to deepen international engagement, strengthen economic diplomacy and create meaningful opportunities for Indian MSMEs to expand into global markets. With participation from diplomatic missions, policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs across continents, the 3rd MSME Connect – Global Growth Forum 2026 reaffirmed GTTCI’s role as a leading platform for fostering global trade, investment and sustainable economic cooperation.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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