Preferential Certificate of Origin for Exports to Oman Under CEPA to be Issued From June 1

Preferential certificates of origin for Oman exports under India-Oman CEPA will issue from June 1 via Trade Connect portal, DGFT said
Certificate of origin is key document needed at importing port to claim duty concessions under FTAs and prove goods origin
India-Oman CEPA signed December 2025 gives duty-free access to 98% of India's exports (textiles, agri, leather); India cuts tariffs on dates, marbles, petrochemicals
The government on Friday said preferential certificates of origin for exports to Oman under a free trade agreement will be issued from June 1 from the Trade Connect portal.
This certificate is important for exporters to avail duty concessions under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will come into force from June 1.
"It is informed that upon coming into force of the India-Oman CEPA on June 1, 2026, preferential certificate of origin for exports to Oman...will be rolled out on Trade Connect ePlatform, which serves as the unified digital platform for application and issuance of all electronic certificate of origin for Indian exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notice.
A certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements.
An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements.
This certificate is essential to prove where the goods come from. It is an instrument which establishes evidence on the origin of goods imported into any country.
The pact was signed in December 2025.
The agreement will provide duty-free access to 98% of India's exports, including textiles, agri, and leather goods, in Oman. On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omanese products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items.