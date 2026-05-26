Ayushmann Khurrana Headlines Ranjit’s Push Into India’s Wider Innerwear Market

Ranjit’s brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, said, “I have been associated with Ranjit since 2019, and what I feel for this brand goes beyond a professional relationship. It is a genuine sense of pride. Ranjit is a 50-year-old legacy, and that kind of trust is never built overnight. What excites me most about ‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ is that we are finally telling the complete story of the brand. People know the vest, but Ranjit is much more than just that, and this campaign is our way of introducing India to the full picture.”