Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026 Concludes; Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani Backs ‘Creating Future Icons’ Scholarship Initiative

A Celebration of Transformative Leadership

The ceremony celebrated distinguished leaders across various sectors while unveiling the organization’s long-term legacy initiative, Creating Future Icons, dedicated to empowering the next generation through education and opportunity. Leading a toast to excellence and a brighter future, Dr. Ronnel P. Ybañez, Founder and Chairman of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards & Events Inc., stood at the center with the Executive Board and Awards Council during the milestone evening.

This year’s awards honored outstanding individuals whose dedication and contributions continue to shape industries and strengthen communities. Among the distinguished honorees were: