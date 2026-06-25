Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Bags 21st Manappuram MBA Award

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is a visionary entrepreneur and industry leader whose inspiring journey from a humble single-room office in Mumbai to building one of India’s most respected outdoor advertising companies reflects extraordinary resilience, innovation, and determination. Under his leadership, Bright Outdoor Media Limited became the first outdoor advertising company in India to be listed on the BSE and earned recognition in the Guinness World Records for installing the largest number of solar panels on a single billboard in Mumbai. Today, the company stands as a leading 360-degree media and advertising powerhouse, renowned for executing high-impact campaigns for leading brands, blockbuster films, and globally celebrated events.