Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders In Business, Technology And Cinema

Among the distinguished awardees, Dr. Jehangir, Chairman & Managing Director of NeST Group of Companies, received the Global Technology Leadership Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the global technology sector. As Dr. Jehangir was unable to attend the ceremony, the award was received on his behalf by Shri Sajan David, President, New Initiatives, who represented him at the event. Shri Gopu Nandilath, Chairman & Managing Director of Gopu Nandilath Group, was honoured with the Retail Industry Icon Award in recognition of his pioneering leadership in the retail industry. Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries Limited, was conferred with the Global Business Excellence and Innovation Award for his outstanding achievements in business growth and innovation.