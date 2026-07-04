From AI Doctors to AgriStack: The Digital Governance Projects That Won Big at NCeG 2026

AgriStack, the AI-Aadhaar Clinical Decision Support System, Mahakumbh 2025, ICMR MINDS and Trinetra were among the Gold Award winners at the National e-Governance Awards 2026.
The awards recognised AI, digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, judicial reforms, healthcare, agriculture and smart governance initiatives that have improved public service delivery across India.
Presented during the concluding session of the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2026, the awards celebrated innovative projects from central ministries, state governments, district administrations and gram panchayats.
Artificial intelligence-driven healthcare, digital agriculture platforms, cyber security systems and smart governance initiatives emerged as the biggest winners at the National e-Governance Awards 2026, presented during the valedictory session of the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) in Jaipur.
Among the top honours in the Government Process Re-engineering category, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare's AgriStack received the Gold Award for its digital public infrastructure aimed at transforming agricultural service delivery.
The Mahakumbh 2025 digital governance initiative by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the AI-based Integrated Command and Control Centre, Digital Mapping and Smart Public Services project also secured top recognition for leveraging technology to improve governance and public administration.
In the Innovation through AI and New-Age Technologies category, the AI-Aadhaar Clinical Decision Support System developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare won the Gold Award for using artificial intelligence to assist doctors in clinical decision-making and expand access to quality healthcare in remote areas.
The District Court Case Management System implemented by the Kerala Judiciary was also recognised with a Gold Award for digitising case management, enabling real-time monitoring and improving judicial efficiency.
Another Gold Award was presented to ICMR MINDS, an initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research, for integrating mental health and addiction screening with mainstream healthcare services.
Cybersecurity also featured prominently among the winners, with the Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad, receiving the Gold Award for its cyber security platform that strengthens threat detection, information sharing and DNS filtering capabilities.
At the district level, E-Arogya Dhamani, developed by the Nandurbar Zila Parishad in Maharashtra, received the top honour for improving healthcare access in tribal regions through digital health services.
Among Gram Panchayats, Kadipur Gram Panchayat in Maharashtra was awarded the Gold Award for strengthening rural governance through digital service delivery and greater citizen participation.
The Trinetra AI-powered video surveillance system developed by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Trust, Ujjain, was recognised for enhancing crowd management and public safety using artificial intelligence, while the Panchayat Advancement Index, developed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, received top honours for enabling data-driven assessment of panchayat performance across social, economic and governance parameters.
The ceremony also recognised several Silver Award winners, including e-Jagriti, the Consumer Affairs Ministry's one-stop digital consumer grievance platform; Blood Bank Traceability and Citizen Interaction Portal; Bank of Baroda's Integrated Cyber Security Framework; Madhya Pradesh's e-Nagar Palika platform; Pune 360, an integrated urban governance platform; and Vijoy Nagar Mohanpur Gram Panchayat for its digital rural governance initiatives.
The awards marked the conclusion of the two-day conference, showcasing how governments across sectors are increasingly leveraging AI, digital public infrastructure and data-driven technologies to improve governance, public service delivery and citizen outcomes.