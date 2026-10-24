STEM-Xpert Builds STEM-As-A-Service Model To Expand Access To Future-Ready Skills

STEM-Xpert’s partnership with the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Foundation reflects a shared vision inspired by Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to empower young minds through science, technology and innovation.In a world where the ability to apply knowledge is becoming as important as acquiring it, the company is betting that the next generation of education will be less about simply teaching what technology can do and more about giving students the tools to build what comes next.