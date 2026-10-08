Vedant Kumar: The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu To 1 Lakh Students And A Rs 150 Million Exit

Kumar’s entrepreneurial journey began at 13, when he launched his first project. Raised in a non-business family of doctors and professors, the idea for Dublieu came to him when he was studying in the 10th grade at St. Columbus School, New Delhi. He navigated conventional schooling, early setbacks and multiple unsuccessful ventures before identifying a gap in India’s education ecosystem. While academic achievement remains central to schooling, opportunities such as competitions, extracurricular programmes and global exposure are often easier to access for students with established networks and resources.