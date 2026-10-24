Varmora Granito Shares Climb Nearly 6% As H1 Profit Jumps 498% To Rs 53.7 Crore

Commenting on the results, Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman and Managing Director of Varmora Granito Limited, said, “This is a milestone moment for Varmora as we report our first results as a listed company. Despite a challenging first quarter, we recorded a 498% increase in profit for the first half of the financial year. The September quarter saw a strong recovery, with revenue growing 27% over the previous quarter. Price increases during the period have recovered the higher gas costs, while our focus remains on cash generation, product innovation and expanding our retail network.”