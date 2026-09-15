As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts And Adani Enterprises Explore What The Next Chapter Could Look Like

It was against this backdrop that NSquare Xperts, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner and Salesforce Ridge Partner, hosted Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Group Head, Policy Services, Adani Enterprises Limited, for a special episode of its flagship podcast series, CXOTalks. Recorded on July 4, 2026, hosted by Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer at NSquare Xperts and host of CXOTalks, at their offshore development center in the World Trade Center, Kharadi, Pune. The episode brought together two enterprise leaders for an insightful discussion on India’s rapidly expanding GCC landscape and the leadership, scale, talent, and AI opportunity driving its next phase of growth.