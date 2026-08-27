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HCLTech Expands WACKER Partnership With Pune GCC For Digital, IT Push

German chemicals and biotechnology company WACKER has established a Global Capability Centre in Pune with HCLTech to support its engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • WACKER has established a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune in collaboration with HCLTech.

  • The centre will support engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives.

  • HCLTech will help strengthen automation, governance and operational efficiency at the centre.

Wacker Chemie AG, a global chemicals and biotechnology company, has established a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune in collaboration with HCLTech, the technology company said in an exchange filing.

The centre will support WACKER’s engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives, while providing the company with a flexible and resilient delivery foundation. The development also expands the existing strategic partnership between WACKER and HCLTech.

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WACKER To Strengthen Global Delivery

Fabian Seibold, Director, WACKER Excellence Hub Pune, said the GCC would play an important role in strengthening the company’s global delivery and digital execution capabilities.

“The Global Capability Center is an important step in strengthening our global delivery and digital execution capabilities,” Seibold said. He added that HCLTech’s experience in building and scaling such centres would help WACKER move forward with a model focused on agility, governance and long-term growth.

The Pune centre will support WACKER’s engineering and technology requirements as the company works to strengthen its digital capabilities. WACKER did not disclose details about the centre’s employee strength or investment in the facility.

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HCLTech To Drive Digital Modernisation

Dr Frank Fehler, Executive Vice President and Country Head-Germany, HCLTech, said the expanded engagement builds on the strategic partnership between the two companies and marks an important milestone in WACKER’s digital transformation.

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“We are proud to support WACKER’s long-term digital and engineering transformation journey as a trusted partner,” Fehler said.

HCLTech said it will support the GCC through a phased, customer-centric operating model. The technology company will use its expertise in DevSecOps and automation to help establish the centre’s operations and build a high-performing team.

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Kiran Cherukuri, EVP and Global GCC Practice Head, HCLTech, said the company will help strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital modernisation at WACKER.

“Through a phased customer-centric operating model, we are establishing a flexible, resilient, and future-ready GCC for WACKER in Pune,” Cherukuri said.

The new centre will serve as a delivery base for WACKER’s engineering, IT and digital initiatives, adding flexibility to its global operations while supporting its longer-term digital transformation efforts.

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