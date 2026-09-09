Adani Airports To Raise $1 Bn From Alpha Wave, Temasek, Blackrock Funds, Premji Invest

"This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their confidence and look forward to continuing on this path together as we build a truly world-class airport platform for India." The transaction comes shortly after Adani Enterprises Ltd's ₹15,000-crore qualified institutional placement in July, which the company said was the largest QIP by a non-financial corporate in India. The two transactions underscore the Adani group company's continued access to domestic and international institutional capital.