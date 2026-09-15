Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Confirmed As Industry Partner For IndiaAI Centre Of Excellence, Odisha

“Odisha is exactly the kind of place where applied AI should be built. There are real problems to solve in healthcare, disaster management, coastal fisheries and the ocean economy, and a State Government and STPI that want solutions deployed, not merely researched. Blue Cloud builds sovereign AI platforms for public safety, healthcare and digital infrastructure, and our commitment to this Centre goes well beyond capital. We will bring our platforms, our engineers and our mentorship to every startup that comes through Bhubaneswar, and we are honoured that MeitY, STPI and the Government of Odisha have placed this confidence in us.”