Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs And Innovators In Hyderabad

Conversations Around the Next Phase of Business

A central theme of the conclave was how businesses are adapting to technological and economic changes.

The panel discussion “The AI Imperative: Leadership, Transformation & the Future of Enterprise”, moderated by Sumiit Lakhutia, Associate Editor, Network18, brought together Kalpadip Basu, VP – AI Technology and Engineering, Rezolve AI PLC; Dr. M. P. Raghav Rao, Managing Director, Fujifilm Sericol India Pvt. Ltd.; CA Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra, Group CFO, Ruby Hall Clinic; and Bindu Ajit, Head of Biocon Academy.

The second discussion, “India’s Next Growth Frontier: Technology, Innovation & Global Leadership,” included Pavan Paruchuri, SVP Enterprise Services, Rezolve India and USA; Mr. Jude Kanti Mohanty, Director, Infiflex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Rahul Sarin, Co-Founder & CEO, FLEXLEAZE Corporate Solutions Private Limited; Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Senior Advocate; and Ravi Kappagantu, CTO, Lloyds Technology.

A further session, “The Road to Building Tomorrow’s Unicorns,” was moderated by Sridevi Kakarlapudi, Founder & CEO, RemNutri Health Pvt. Ltd.

The programme also featured two fireside conversations, with Sauvik Banerjjee, Group CTO, Rezolve AI PLC and Chairman, Rezolve India, and Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO, ASBL. Both sessions were moderated by Gulnar Virk, Entrepreneur & Co-Founder, Hashtag Marketing India.

Recognising Business Excellence Across Sectors

The awards segment recognised professionals and organisations working across a wide range of industries.

The awardees and recognised organisations included:

Dr. J. A. Chowdary , Founder & Chairman, International Startup Foundation (ISF) & Former Special Chief Secretary, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh — Lifetime Achievement

Florencia Paris — Excellence in Accessible Luxury Fragrance Innovation

Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula , Senior Advocate — Corporate Dealmaker & Counsel of the Year – 2026

Resplice Autism Research Institute — Innovation in Integrated Neurodevelopmental & Microbiome Care

Makuta Developers (Hyderabad) — Excellence in Residential/Commercial Development – Hyderabad

Baratam Satish Kumar , Director, Firstchoice Readymix Pvt Ltd — Quality Excellence in Building Material Manufacturing

GHR Infra — Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026

The Cascades Neopolis — Only WELL Certified Luxury Residences Project

Rubrick Constructions — Most Promising Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026

Praneeth Group — Residential Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026, Hyderabad

BluTailor (MPF Group) — Global Bespoke Menswear & Personalized Lifestyle Innovation Award

Sai Apuroop Gollu , Director & Business Head of Prismos Beauty — Rising Young Entrepreneur of the Year

HOMETRENZ — Excellence in Interior Design – Hyderabad

StethoLink — Healthtech Innovation Award 2026

Nav Let’s Go Deep by NS4 Trips — Best Luxury Holiday Curator

Dr. Rumana Sinha Sehgal , Founder & CEO of Serendipity — Leadership Excellence in Technology & Innovation – 2026

Koushik Marrikanti , Vice President – Payments and Fraud Risk, EXL — Innovation Award for AI-Powered Risk & Fraud Prevention Solutions

Chiru Harsh Patnam , Founder of Luminkraft Private Limited. — Emerging Automotive Manufacturing Entrepreneur – 2026

Rashi Singh , Founder, Always Sunday — Excellence in Lifestyle Hospitality Entrepreneurship

Harmann Kaur , Entrepreneur & Celebrity Fashion Stylist — Excellence in Fashion Lifestyle & Hospitality

Sushanth Anumolu , Actor & Entrepreneur — Excellence in Sports Entrepreneurship

Kuldeep Dasari , Revenue Head, South & East Markets, Aha OTT — Excellence in Revenue Leadership & Regional Market Expansion

ReelOnGo — Startup of the Year – Fastest Content Delivery Innovation

Sandip Patnaik , Senior Managing Director & Member, Board of Directors, JLL India — Outstanding Contribution to Hyderabad’s Real Estate Growth & Development

Asha Purna Buildcon — The Luxury Township of the Year

Satish Marukurthi , CEO, Croissance Clinical Research Pvt Ltd — Global Excellence in Clinical Research Quality & Compliance

Radhey Constructions — Fastest Growing Real Estate Brand – Hyderabad 2026

Lloyd Healthcare Pvt Ltd — Emerging Cardio-Diabetic Pharma Company of India

Mr. Vikram Narayanarao , Managing Director, Lloyd Healthcare Pvt Ltd — Visionary Leader Driving Healthcare Innovation

Dr. M. P. Raghav Rao , Managing Director, Fujifilm Sericol India Pvt Ltd — M.D of the Year- Business innovation & Leadership

The Platter — Rising Creative Agency of the Year

Rahul Mishra , Founder, CIALFOR Research Lab — Data Privacy Leader of the Year

CA Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra , Group CFO, Ruby Hall Clinic — Visionary CFO of the Year – HealthCare

Rainbow Aviation Pvt Ltd — Leading GSSA & Airline Services Company of the Year

Abhishek Agarwal , President, Judge Group India — Transformational Business Icon of the Year

Biocon Academy — Excellence in Bridging Industry & Academia

Tatha Vedic Collection — Divita Kanoria, Founder — Excellence in Biotech Skincare Innovation

Modern Informatics Pvt Ltd — AI-Driven Security Solutions Company of the Year

Sher Singh , Managing Director, Mount Roofing and Structures Pvt Ltd — Manufacturing Leader of the Year in Building Materials

CRIF High Marks — Financial Intelligence & Analytics Company of the Year

Infiflex Technologies Pvt Ltd — Excellence in Digital Transformation & Cloud Innovation

Mr. Rakesh Malhotra , Founder, Livguard — Visionary Business Leader of the Year – Energy & Sustainability

Livguard — Excellence in Renewable Energy & Storage Solutions

Dr.Raj P. Narayanam , Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle — Most Visionary FinTech Entrepreneur & Business Leader – 2026

Kuruva Venkata Ramana Murthy , Author & Creator, Bharateeya Strategic Intelligence — Pioneering Contribution to Bharateeya Strategic Thinking

Jhanvi Narang , CMO, Asian Cinemas — Excellence in Cinema Marketing & Audience Experience

Revathipathi Namballa , Founder & CEO, Cloudangles — Emerging & Visionary CEO of the Year

Anil Viswas — Emerging & Promising CXO Leader in Global Business Startegy and AI-Digital Innovation

Kunal Singh Rana, Founder – Mudhouse — Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality & Eco-Friendly Stays

Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran , Diabetes Dentist — Outstanding Contribution to Integrated Diabetes & Periodontal Care

8 Views — Excellence in Digital Marketing & Brand Growth – 2026

Saina Nehwal, Indian former badminton player — Outstanding Contribution to Indian Badminton

The recognitions reflected the breadth of the contemporary business ecosystem, with award categories spanning established companies, emerging businesses and individual professionals.

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