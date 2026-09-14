Jindal Supreme (India) IPO To Open On September 16, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Jindal Supreme (India) Limited, an integrated manufacturer of steel pipes, tubes and allied infrastructure products, has announced its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The Offer comprises up to 1,34,28,000 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each, including a Fresh Issue of up to 1,07,41,149 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 26,86,851 Equity Shares. The price band has been fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 per Equity Share. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The total Offer size is up to ₹124.88 Crores at the upper end of the price band. The issue will open on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and close on Friday, September 18, 2026. The anchor bidding will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Investors: 30.00% of the Offer

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 20.00% of the Offer

Non-Institutional Investors: 15.00% of the Offer

Retail Individual Investors: 35.00% of the Offer

The net proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilised for repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and for general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the Offer for Sale will accrue to the selling shareholder, after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer.

Jindal Supreme (India) Limited is an integrated manufacturer of steel pipes, tubes and allied infrastructure products. Its product portfolio includes MS black pipes and tubes, MS galvanized pipes and tubes, metal beam crash barriers and GI tubular poles.

The Company operates an integrated downstream manufacturing facility with in-house capabilities covering coil slitting, cold forming, high-frequency ERW welding, hot-dip galvanizing, finishing and testing. Its products are manufactured in accordance with applicable Indian standards.

Established by M.L. Jindal in 1974, the Company has developed its manufacturing operations and product portfolio over five decades. It serves infrastructure and industrial applications through institutional sales and a dealer network across Northern India.

In 3M FY27, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹19,093.65 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,375.50 Lakhs and PAT of ₹827.58 Lakhs.

In FY26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹67,538.72 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹4,162.90 Lakhs and PAT of ₹2,252.91 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe to the securities of Jindal Supreme (India) Limited. The proposed Offer is subject to applicable regulatory requirements and other conditions. Investors should refer to the Red Herring Prospectus and other offer documents, including the risk factors contained therein, before making any investment decision.