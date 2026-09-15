Raymond Aerospace Subsidiary Secures Business Covering More Than 300 Part Numbers

Raymond Limited’s aerospace subsidiary has secured new business from an Indian aerospace and defence company, covering more than 300 part numbers across precision-machined, casting and structural components for multiple aircraft applications.

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Raymond entered the aerospace and defence components segment following its acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited in 2023. Its engineering business currently comprises two verticals: Precision Technology and Auto Components, and Aerospace and Defence.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Raymond Limited said its aerospace subsidiary secured new business during the quarter from an Indian aerospace and defence company.

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