Raymond Aerospace Subsidiary Secures Business Covering More Than 300 Part Numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Raymond Limited said its aerospace subsidiary secured new business during the quarter from an Indian aerospace and defence company.
The award covers more than 300 precision-machined, casting and structural part numbers across multiple aircraft applications.
According to the company, the scope includes precision machining, aerospace castings, structural components and assemblies.
Raymond entered the aerospace and defence components segment following its acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited in 2023. Its engineering business currently comprises two verticals: Precision Technology and Auto Components, and Aerospace and Defence.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.