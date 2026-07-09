Solving The Market Puzzle With Multi-Asset Investing - Davinder Sethi

The volatility in stock markets has been relentless. For nearly two years, investors have watched their portfolios swing sharply while returns have remained muted. The US tariff-related uncertainty in 2025 and the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East in 2026 have kept markets on the edge. An India-US trade deal is yet to be finalized and while a peace agreement has been signed between US and Iran, supply disruptions resulting from the conflict continue to weigh on the global economy and financial markets. At the same time, uncertainties around the trajectory of US monetary policy, foreign institutional flows into India, stock valuations, India’s fiscal and current account deficits, below-average monsoons, higher domestic inflation and weakening consumer demand continue to cloud the investment outlook.