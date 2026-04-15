Aruba Bar An Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu With A Special Appearance By Ameesha Patel In Juhu

With this launch, Aruba continues to cement its position as one of Juhu’s go-to destinations for elevated dining and nightlife, offering an experience that seamlessly blends culinary creativity with a vibrant social atmosphere.

Yogesh Bhoir Aruba Bar an Experience shared*, _“With our new summer menu, we wanted to create an experience that feels refreshing, indulgent, and perfect for the season. It’s about bringing people together over great food, innovative drinks, and an unforgettable vibe”

Curated to reflect the freshness and vibrancy of summer, Aruba’s new menu is a delightful blend of refreshing flavours, innovative cocktails, and global inspirations. From light, zesty bites to indulgent summer specials, the menu promises a sensory escape designed for Mumbai’s evolving palate.

Aruba Bar by Yogesh Bhoir launched its much-awaited summer menu at its stunning Juhu outpost. Located on the ground floor, AB Nair Road, near Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, the venue came alive with vibrant energy, marking the perfect start to the season.

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