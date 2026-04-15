  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Aruba bar an experience unveils its all new summer menu with a special appearance by ameesha patel in juhu

Aruba Bar An Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu With A Special Appearance By Ameesha Patel In Juhu

Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made a special appearance, captivating guests with her charm and presence.

P
PNN
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ameesha Patel, Hindustani Bhau, Adveeka & Yogesh at Aruba Bar
info_icon

Aruba Bar by Yogesh Bhoir launched its much-awaited summer menu at its stunning Juhu outpost. Located on the ground floor, AB Nair Road, near Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, the venue came alive with vibrant energy, marking the perfect start to the season.

Yogesh Bhoir at the Aruba Bar event in Juhu
Yogesh Bhoir at the Aruba Bar event in Juhu
Yogesh Bhoir at the Aruba Bar event in Juhu
info_icon

Curated to reflect the freshness and vibrancy of summer, Aruba’s new menu is a delightful blend of refreshing flavours, innovative cocktails, and global inspirations. From light, zesty bites to indulgent summer specials, the menu promises a sensory escape designed for Mumbai’s evolving palate.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made a special appearance, captivating guests with her charm and presence.

Related Content
Related Content
Hindustani Bhau at the Aruba Club opening
Hindustani Bhau at the Aruba Club opening
Hindustani Bhau at the Aruba Club opening
info_icon

The evening saw the presence of *Hindustani Bhau, Rajesh Khattar, Yogesh Bhoir, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Vikas Verma, RJ Devanggana Chauhan, Kirti Choudhary, Vipul Roy, Siddharth Sibal, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Khushi Mukherjee, Simran Ahuja, Prishita Singh, Rahul Ojha, Ajay Gosalia, Dr. Harsh Gupta, Sultana Samir Khan & Many More.*

Yogesh Bhoir Aruba Bar an Experience shared*, _“With our new summer menu, we wanted to create an experience that feels refreshing, indulgent, and perfect for the season. It’s about bringing people together over great food, innovative drinks, and an unforgettable vibe”

With this launch, Aruba continues to cement its position as one of Juhu’s go-to destinations for elevated dining and nightlife, offering an experience that seamlessly blends culinary creativity with a vibrant social atmosphere.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored collaboration. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however outlookbusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×