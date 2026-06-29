‘Aghru Chhe Yaar’ Gears Up For July 3 Release After Trailer Crosses 2 Million Views

A Young Filmmaker’s Vision

One of the film’s most inspiring aspects is the journey of its writer and director, Tarpan Patel, who was just 23 years old when he wrote the story and completed the principal shoot of the film. At an age when many aspiring filmmakers are still discovering their creative voice, Patel undertook the challenge of writing and directing a full-length feature film. His vision reflects the confidence and fresh storytelling approach that a new generation of Gujarati filmmakers is bringing to the industry.