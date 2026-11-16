Apollo Health Strengthens Its expansion In North India With New Clinic And National Reference Laboratory In Gurugram

Apollo Clinic and Apollo Diagnostic’ National Reference Laboratory, have joined forces together to establish a comprehensive healthcare facility in sector 52, Gurugram, strengthening its healthcare expansion in Northern India. Inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, and Ms. Saina Nehwal, first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal, the facility brings together comprehensive clinical services and advanced diagnostic capabilities, reinforcing Apollo’s commitment to accessible, technology-driven healthcare.

The dual launch combines neighbourhood healthcare bringing specialist consultations, preventive care and advanced automated diagnostics closer to the communities

Apollo’s premium facility inaugurated by Dr. Sangita Reddy, joined by Olympic Medalist Saina Nehwal

Launch of Apollo Family Health Card: Exclusive benefits worth 10K

Launch of Apollo Diagnostics National Reference Laboratory and Apollo Clinic

Building on Apollo’ primary care legacy of 500+ clinics, the Sector 52 facility brings trusted medical expertise closer to Gurugram residents, reducing the need to travel long distances for routine and non-emergency care. It offers specialist consultations across diabetes, cardiac health and women’s health, alongside general medicine, dental and other clinical care.

The clinic also provides Apollo ProHealth, a personalised preventive healthcare programme combining expert consultations, targeted investigations, individual risk assessments, and continued medical guidance. With the support of AI-powered predictive risk scores it provides deeper, more meaningful insights into the overall health.

Complementing these services, Apollo Diagnostics’ National Reference Laboratory, spread across 20,000 square feet on two floors, is equipped with a fully automated, digitally monitored diagnostic ecosystem. Employing advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, specialised algorithms and machine-learning-enabled processes, the laboratory is designed to minimise errors and reduce sample turnaround time by approximately 60%, enabling faster reporting and timely clinical decisions. The launch further strengthens Apollo Diagnostics’ network of 125+ laboratories and 2,700+ collection centres.